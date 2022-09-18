Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $246.41

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.41 ($2.98) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.90). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 16,383 shares trading hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.94 million and a PE ratio of -16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.