Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiya Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Jiya Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JYAC remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Jiya Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About Jiya Acquisition

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

