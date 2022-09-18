JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $750.62

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 750.62 ($9.07) and traded as high as GBX 754 ($9.11). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($8.84), with a volume of 387,930 shares traded.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18,300.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 750.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 734.88.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

