JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €4.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.08) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Stock Performance

UN01 opened at €3.85 ($3.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.17. Uniper has a 1-year low of €3.29 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($43.32). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.