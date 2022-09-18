JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.60.

Autodesk stock opened at $194.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $130,889,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

