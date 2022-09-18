JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,321.40 ($15.97) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,526.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,645.45. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,746.59 ($33.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,159.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,543.86%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 671 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,056.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.