JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $808.26

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 808.26 ($9.77) and traded as high as GBX 858 ($10.37). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.15), with a volume of 499,775 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £638.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 24.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 808.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 779.30.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

