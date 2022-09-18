JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 6.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,446,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,192,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,232 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,713,262 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

