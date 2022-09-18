JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 820

JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($9.91) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Investec started coverage on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 906 ($10.95) price target on the stock.
JTC Price Performance
Shares of JTCPF stock opened at 9.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.90. JTC has a 52 week low of 7.53 and a 52 week high of 12.00.
About JTC
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
