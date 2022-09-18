Kaman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Kaman Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KAMN opened at $30.05 on Friday. Kaman has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $840.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kaman by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Stories

