Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 981,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kansai Paint from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $15.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kansai Paint has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

