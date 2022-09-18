KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KBC Group Stock Performance
KBCSY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 77,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,455. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
