Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

KEG.UN opened at C$15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$180.19 million and a PE ratio of -23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.86. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.62 and a 52 week high of C$17.00.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

