Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
KEG.UN opened at C$15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$180.19 million and a PE ratio of -23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.86. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.62 and a 52 week high of C$17.00.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
