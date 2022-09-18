Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock worth $76,465,196. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE K traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.08. 5,934,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

