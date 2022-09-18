Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 977,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Kelly Services Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. 367,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,656. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $553.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

