Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $5,814.52 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00159182 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Kemacoin Coin Profile
Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.
Kemacoin Coin Trading
