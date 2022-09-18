Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $5,814.52 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00159182 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000149 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

