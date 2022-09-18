Kennicott Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

