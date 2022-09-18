Kennicott Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.2% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. 583,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,235. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

