Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

KEQU stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 6,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

(Get Rating)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.