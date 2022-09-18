Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

