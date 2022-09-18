Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $40.84 million and approximately $662,544.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00111995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00841155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,880,780,407 coins. Klever’s official website is klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

