Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SEB Equities lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kojamo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kojamo Oyj from €25.00 ($25.51) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.