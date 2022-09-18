KOK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.29 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One KOK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001299 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $27.48 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,710.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00057915 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005559 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00064657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077372 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.