Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Komatsu Trading Down 0.8 %

Komatsu stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 129,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Komatsu Company Profile

KMTUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.