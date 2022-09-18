KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 6.3 %

KNYJY traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 91,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 7.78%. Analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNYJY. Berenberg Bank lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

(Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.