Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 41.3% in August

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.1 days.
Konecranes Price Performance
OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $22.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $34.55.
About Konecranes
