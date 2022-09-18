Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 41.3% in August

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.1 days.

Konecranes Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $22.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.