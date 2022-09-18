Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

KRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

