Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Update

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,600 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 488,700 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,316,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRUS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.90 million, a PE ratio of -197.61 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

