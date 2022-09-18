Lanceria Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $570,856.84 and approximately $6,706.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031279 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria (LANC) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lanceria is lanceria.io/exchanges.

Lanceria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

