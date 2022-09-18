Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 347,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $3.20 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

