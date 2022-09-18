Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 2.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

