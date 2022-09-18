Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,016 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up 1.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned 0.16% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,105,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,534,000 after buying an additional 1,279,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9,170.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AJRD opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.