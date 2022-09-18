Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits Market Cap of $207,275.15

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $207,275.15 and $396.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lead Wallet Coin Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.
