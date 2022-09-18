Leo Brokerage LLC Buys 5,539 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 69,825,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,387,088. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

