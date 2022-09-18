Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 157,750 BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 187,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

