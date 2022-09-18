Leo Brokerage LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Leo Brokerage LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leo Brokerage LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,587,000 after purchasing an additional 508,287 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,064,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,651,000 after purchasing an additional 492,231 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,240,000 after purchasing an additional 614,039 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,720 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWY stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.18. 289,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

