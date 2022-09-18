Leo Brokerage LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Leo Brokerage LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,882,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.56 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.97.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

