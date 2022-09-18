Leo Brokerage LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Leo Brokerage LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181,001 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 156.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,751,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,091,898. The company has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

