Leo Brokerage LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Leo Brokerage LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.0% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,214,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

