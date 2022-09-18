Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Silvergate Capital

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 4.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

NYSE:SI traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.26. 1,025,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.