Leo Brokerage LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,352 shares during the quarter. Affirm makes up approximately 6.7% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $25,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,959,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,367,050. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

