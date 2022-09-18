Leo Brokerage LLC Sells 5,333 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Leo Brokerage LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.52. The stock had a trading volume of 478,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

