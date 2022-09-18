Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in August

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Light Price Performance

LGSXY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,651. Light has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

About Light

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company generates power through hydro and wind power plants. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately eleven million customers.

