Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in August

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Light Price Performance
LGSXY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,651. Light has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.
About Light
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Light (LGSXY)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.