Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

LTBR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 54,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,292. Lightbridge has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

