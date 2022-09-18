Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.34 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $144,592.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00284862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002476 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $607.22 or 0.03064965 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

