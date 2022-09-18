LikeCoin Trading Down 2.2% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $4,905.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,936.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005532 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00077103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,791,576 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

