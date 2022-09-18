LiquidApps Trading Down 53.7% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $535,110.49 and $981.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00112991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00840183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps’ genesis date was November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems.”

