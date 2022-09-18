Liquity USD Hits One Day Volume of $9.46 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00005149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $171.63 million and $9.46 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065736 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077583 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 166,545,001 coins. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

