Liti Capital (WLITI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,989.00

Liti Capital (WLITI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Liti Capital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liti Capital has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $14,989.00 worth of Liti Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liti Capital has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Liti Capital Profile

Liti Capital (CRYPTO:WLITI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Liti Capital’s total supply is 1,319,705,000 coins. Liti Capital’s official Twitter account is @LitiCapital.

Liti Capital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liti Capital SA is a Swiss Fintech private equity company that combines blockchain-based solutions, artificial intelligence and investigative capabilities to carry out litigation finance. Each LITI Token represents an equity share of Liti Capital SA; a Swiss company regulated by Swiss corporate law. So when the user buys a token directly from Liti Capital, he gets digital shares of Liti Capital— complete with dividend and voting rights. Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | Medium | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

