LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Sells $180,619.20 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMPGet Rating) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

See Also

